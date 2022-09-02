Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys 35,391 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 35,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,449,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,675,671.77.

On Friday, August 26th, Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.07. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

