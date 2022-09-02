Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Sells 100,400 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) insider Calin Popa sold 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.