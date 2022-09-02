Insider Selling: NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Sells $197,135.19 in Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NOV opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.85. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
