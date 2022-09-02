Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Primerica Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PRI opened at $124.28 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

