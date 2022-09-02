Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells $185,830.74 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

