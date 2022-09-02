Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $239,573.52 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.