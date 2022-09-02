Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 811,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

