Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 212.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

PBW stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

