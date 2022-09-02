iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IQ. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

IQ stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

