iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

