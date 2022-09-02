iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
