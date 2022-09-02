iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.