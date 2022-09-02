iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

FALN opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

