iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,845,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

