iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,489,000 after purchasing an additional 310,364 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

