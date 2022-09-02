iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.55

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 305729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 546,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

