J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

