Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $53.29 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

