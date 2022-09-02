Jay Farner Purchases 25,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,871,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,619,665.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner purchased 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

