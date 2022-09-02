JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,257,000 after buying an additional 161,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $21.69 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,886.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,847 shares of company stock worth $1,658,127. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.