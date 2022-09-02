JMP Securities Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $25.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

C3.ai Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in C3.ai by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27,435.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

