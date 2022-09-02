John Joseph Stephens Buys 30,000 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, John Joseph Stephens purchased 25,000 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

