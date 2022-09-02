Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

