Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.98. 67,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 545,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

