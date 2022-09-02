JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €242.00 ($246.94) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
RI opened at €184.40 ($188.16) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03).
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.