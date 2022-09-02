JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 138,207 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 514,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

