JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 226,598 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $39,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.