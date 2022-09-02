JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 256,973 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $38,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

