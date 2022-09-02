JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 373,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $803,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

