JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 395,819 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

