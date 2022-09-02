JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 494,820 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $36,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,746.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $24.89.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

