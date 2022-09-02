JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 54,674 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $39,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Essent Group by 326.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

