JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Price Target to 55.60

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 38.00 to 55.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
