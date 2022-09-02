JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 1.3 %

IDA opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.