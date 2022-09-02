JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.9 %

KW opened at $17.71 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.