JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

