JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,080,405 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 243.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $37,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10,248.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,069 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $26.52 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

