JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 464,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $34,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,260.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

