JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,126,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
