JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,126,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.