JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,228,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 841,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $34,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 401,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

