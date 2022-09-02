JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,979,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,848,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,615,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after buying an additional 1,017,583 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

