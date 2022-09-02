JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $39,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in JFrog by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

JFrog stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.49.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

