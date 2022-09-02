JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after buying an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

