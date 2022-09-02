JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $39,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,629,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

