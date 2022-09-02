JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.36 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $33,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $244.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

