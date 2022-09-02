JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.12 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.