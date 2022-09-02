JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.69 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 633,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 368,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:STM opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

