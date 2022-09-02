JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $34.94 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $34,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.