JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.23 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

