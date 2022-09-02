JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.50 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.