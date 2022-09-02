JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $35.62 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,543,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $35,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

